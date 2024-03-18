Transparency urged in investigation of sex offender's Kelowna release

Photo: RCMP Police photos of Taylor Dueck with different hair length and facial hair.

An advocacy group is calling on Community Living BC to thoroughly investigate how a sex offender ended up at Kelowna equestrian centre before he allegedly re-offended.

Taylor Dueck, 29, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and breach of probation, following an alleged incident involving an 11-year-old girl.

The repeat child sex offender was in the care of Community Living BC, which had subcontracted his supervision out.

Selena Martin, president of the Home Share Family Caregivers Alliance of BC, is urging for transparency in the investigation.

“Lack of transparency can be wrongfully seen as neglect,” she said.

"CLBC has a history of not disclosing all relevant information to caregivers stating privacy concerns, which can hinder proper support.”

The contractor who was responsible for the care of Dueck, Personal Lifestyle Support Ltd., told Castanet they were not aware of the extent of Dueck’s criminal history.

Martin has sent a letter to Premier David Eby expressing her concerns, specifically asking for a thorough investigation.

"Our apprehensions stem from CLBC's past lapses in following their own policies and procedures. In our interactions with CLBC, we have been informed that they do not conduct internal investigations. Consequently, we are left wondering who will be responsible for overseeing this critical investigation," Martin asks.

In an email to Castanet, Community Living BC says they agree a thorough investigation is necessary.

"We need to know what actions or inactions led to this terrible incident. Our own Quality Assurance Division has placed the service provider under review. CLBC is also participating fully in the external investigation being led by the Attorney General’s office," the Crown agency said.

"This young person never should have been put in harm’s way. We are devastated by what occurred and our hearts go out to her and her family. What happened was horrifying, and it’s totally unacceptable that the man was left unsupervised on February 9."

The spokesperson for CLBC tells Castanet the organization does not provide service for people with developmental disabilities but they do provide funding for qualified agencies that do.

Whenever a service provider is working with someone involved in the criminal justice system, CLBC says it's their expectation that the service providers work closely with the probation officers to ensure that their staff are doing what they can to secure everyone’s safety.

Martin points to a case on Vancouver Island where a woman with Down syndrome starved to death while in the care of a Coquitlam non-profit.

"One such case that resonates deeply with us is that of Florence Girard. Despite her caregiver being found guilty of failing to provide the necessities of life in connection to the death, charges against the agency were not pursued. We are left questioning how this case was investigated, especially considering that both CLBC and the agency were involved prior to her tragic passing," Martin says.

Dueck appeared in court Thursday, March 14, 2024, and it was determined that he will remain behind bars as he awaits a possible trial.