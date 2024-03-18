Preparations underway for prescribed burn east of Kelowna

Photo: Contributed A controlled burn in the McCulloch Road area in April 2023.

Preparations are underway for a prescribed burn in the McCulloch area, east of Kelowna.

The burn is being managed by the BC Wildfire Service and Westbank First Nation as a multi-year project.

“This phase of the burn is part of a larger ongoing project that covers 86 hectares. The target area for this year’s burn will be approximately 40 hectares. The project is expected to continue through next week, as site conditions permit,” BCWS said on Facebook.

“Westbank First Nation and the BC Wildfire Service will carefully control and continuously monitor the burn throughout the project. Smoke may be visible from Kelowna, West Kelowna and possibly Lake Country,” BCWS continued.