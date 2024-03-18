Ellison residents launch petition, call community meeting over effluent from packing plant

Photo: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy A January 2024 inspection found a failed wastewater treatment system at the Sandher Fruit Packers facility.

People who live near a fruit packing plant on the outskirts of Kelowna have launched a petition to get more done to stop effluent being released from the property.

A community meeting has also been called for Tuesday night to discuss how Ellison residents can intervene in an application by Sandher Fruit Packers that is currently before the Ministry of Environment. It would allow the company to continue to discharge waste from the fruit washing and packing process.

“The citizens of Ellison are appalled at this application, especially given Sandher’s long history of failing to obtain proper permitting or comply with Ministry of Environment (MOE) regulations, and the fact that the water being discharged smells distinctly of sewage – presumably someone at the MOE is in the process of independently verifying the composition of the water being discharged,” wrote Alexandra Wright in an email announcing the upcoming meeting. She owns Sweet Cherry Stables on Old Vernon Road, just down the road from Sandher’s.

She is disappointed the Regional District of Central Okanagan hasn’t done more to advocate on behalf of residents.

“They’re a stakeholder in this too, obviously, and according to the MOE guidance it says the municipality will be consulted along with residents, and whatever else. But nobody seems to have been consulted and RDCO basically washed their hands and said it wasn’t their problem,” said Wright.

The petition that was launched on Change.org on March 13, 2024 has more than 400 signatures. It calls on the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to reject Sandher’s application, claiming the effluent flows onto arable farmland. The petition also claims the discharge seeps over land that contains “pristine aquifers” that provide drinking water.

Last month, a resident shared a video with Castanet showing water bubbling out of a drain on the packing plant and then flowing into a nearby ditch.

The packing plant has had several non-compliance orders and was fined in 2022 for discharging wastewater from an unauthorized septic system and disposal field. The plant was again inspected in early January 2024 following a complaint. At that time, an environmental protection officer recommended another fine be levied.

A Sandher’s employee said in February that the effluent is water used to wash and float apples in the packing process. He said work is currently underway to fix the problem with the plant's septic field.

Wright has invited her neighbours to Tuesday night’s meeting, along with representatives from the RDCO, City of Kelowna, MLA Norm Letnick and MP Tracy Gray.

“I encourage each of you to attend tomorrow night so that you can hear the concerns of local citizens. I also point you to this petition, which shows that the residents of Ellison are extremely upset over this situation, and refuse to have their lands treated like a sewer," she wrote in her open letter to local politicians.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 19, at 2570 Old Vernon Road.

