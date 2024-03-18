Kelowna Fan Experience back with cosplay and fun for all

Photo: Bonnie Gratz KFX Cosplay Contest, backstage.

If you're looking for something to help keep you busy during spring break you're encouraged to check out the KFX Pop Culture Festival in Kelowna.



KFX celebrates its 11th festival from March 22-24 at Kelowna's Cultural District and the Innovation Centre.

“We can’t wait to celebrate Kelowna’s first and oldest pop culture event, this year returning to our favourite locations at the Black Box Theatre. Okanagan Regional Library with our new location at Kelowna Innovation Centre," says artistic director Bonnie Gratz.

The Kelowna Fan Experience features a mix of performance, film, cosplay, animation, art, gaming, comics, and horror.

Local and international celebrity guests like young Hollywood Marvel movie star Jett Klyne, will be at the event to share their experiences. The event also features movie/anime screenings, live D&D and magic shows featuring Leif David.

The event kicks off Friday with a video game trivia contest and screening of Super Mario Bros. at the Kelowna Innovation Centre. Snow White and Captain America are expected to make appearances at the weekend-long event.

The Saturday cosplay contest encourages kids, families and even professionals to get dressed up as their favourite characters and is always one of the highlights of the weekend.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.