Teens stranded while hiking Black Mountain rescued by COSAR

Photo: COSAR

They did the right thing and stayed put.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is commending a pair of teenagers for making the right decision after they got lost in Black Mountain Regional Park over the weekend.

The Kelowna RCMP called in COSAR to help find the two. The teens had set out for a hike in the late afternoon on Saturday, but became disoriented as they attempted to return home in the dark.

“When they realized they were in trouble they did the correct thing to call for help and stop moving,” wrote COSAR in a social media post.

Staying put helped make the rescue a “text book operation”. The RCMP pinged their phones and gave searchers the approximate location. The E-bike team was able to find the pair where they had gotten stuck on a steep slope.

The teens were helped down and returned to the command post, where they were reunited with family. Both were unhurt but a little cold.



