More temperature records fall across Thompson-Okanagan

UPDATE 10:10 a.m.

Dozens of temperature records were set across B.C. on Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, daily heat records were broken in 38 communities across the province.

Kelowna hit a record of 18.9°C on Sunday, smashing the old record of 16.1°C set back in 1914.

Merritt hit a new record of 23.2°C, beating its old record of 19.4°C set in 1972.

Osoyoos climbed to 22.2°C, beating the old record set in 1972 by two degrees.

Summerland's old record of 16.1°C set back in 1907 was smashed on Sunday, hitting a high of 17.5°C.

Vernon reached a new record of 19.3°C, beating its old record by one degree set in 1914.

Penticton and Kamloops did not set new records on Sunday.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

It's going to be another warm few days this week across the Thompson Okanagan.

Environment Canada meteorologist Nan Lu says more temperature records are likely to fall on Monday across the region.

"Through Monday and Tuesday, we are still in this dry and warm air mass, and temperatures could potentially break more daily records. Starting Wednesday, we have a colder air mass coming down from the north and a lower-pressure system moving into the Interior."

"The temperature will return to the seasonal norms," Lu added.

Monday is expected to see a high of 20°C with sunshine all day.

More sun is expected on Tuesday with a high of 20°C.

Wednesday will cool off to 14°C with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with a high of 7°C and a chance of rain.

Friday and Saturday are both expected to be wet with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9°C.

