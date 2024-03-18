More temperature records expected to fall across Thompson-Okanagan

Madison Reeve

It's going to be another warm few days this week across the Thompson Okanagan.

Environment Canada meteorologist Nan Lu says more temperature records are likely to fall on Monday across the region.

"Through Monday and Tuesday, we are still in this dry and warm air mass, and temperatures could potentially break more daily records. Starting Wednesday, we have a colder air mass coming down from the north and a lower-pressure system moving into the Interior."

"The temperature will return to the seasonal norms," Lu added.

Monday is expected to see a high of 20°C with sunshine all day.

More sun is expected on Tuesday with a high of 20°C.

Wednesday will cool off to 14°C with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with a high of 7°C and a chance of rain.

Friday and Saturday are both expected to be wet with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9°C.

