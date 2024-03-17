St. Patrick's Day brings large crowds to Kelly O'Bryan's in Kelowna

Photo: Madison Reeve

Downtown Kelowna is packed with people enjoying the sunshine and celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

The green beer is flowing at Kelly O'Bryan's, but it might take the luck of the Irish to land you a spot in the restaurant.

Owner Jeffrey Blower says there has been a constant lineup out the door since noon.

"Everybody is drinking green beer and Guinness and having a great time. We are open until midnight tonight," he said.

Blower says the patio is also open for people to enjoy, which holds an additional 200 seats.

Saint Patrick's Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick, is a religious and cultural holiday held on March 17, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick (around 492 AD), the foremost patron saint of Ireland.