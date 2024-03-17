Large police presence near Enterprise and Hwy 33 Sunday afternoon

Photo: Contributed Police closed Enterprise Way at Highway 33 Sunday afternoon.

A police incident has closed Enterprise Way at Highway 33 in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.

It's not clear what has prompted the police response, but a Castanet reader says more than a dozen police vehicles are in the area, around Commerce Avenue, Enterprise Way, Highway 33 and and Highway 97.

The reader said police wouldn't let them drive through on Enterprise, and they were forced to turn around. At least one ambulance is on scene as well.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information on the incident.