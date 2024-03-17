Daily temperature records fell Saturday in 39 B.C. communities, including Kelowna and Vernon

Photo: Ed Burke

Temperature records fell across the province Saturday, including in Kelowna and Vernon.

According to Environment Canada, daily heat records fell in 39 communities across B.C. Saturday, and temperatures are forecast to remain high through the next couple days.

Kelowna's UBCO weather station recorded a high of 17 C Saturday, beating out the old March 16 record of 16.7 C set back in 1940.

Vernon was even warmer, hitting 17.6 C, beating the city's 1915 record by a whole 1.5 degrees.

Merritt and Princeton were hotter still, with both communities seeing record-setting temperatures of 20 C.

But the warmest place in all of Canada on Saturday was in Hope, where temperatures hit a record-high of 23.6 C. This is in stark contrast to yesterday's coldest place in Canada, Thomson River, Nunavut, which saw a low of -44.3 C.

The unseasonably warm weather is expected to stick around in B.C. for the next few days, with highs of 20 C forecast across the Thompson-Okanagan region through to Tuesday.