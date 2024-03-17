Police say one injured at the Queensway bus loop

Madison Reeve

UPDATE 3:27 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP say one person was injured Saturday night in downtown Kelowna by the Queensway bus loop.

RCMP Sergeant Judith Bertrand says incident happened at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Sgt. Bertrand says officers responded to the report of an injured person in the 400 block of Queensway.



Police wouldn’t say what caused the injury.

When officers arrived on scene, they located an injured person near the intersection of Pandosy Street. The person was transported to the hospital

The severity of the injuries are unknown at this time

"The scene of the incident was originally secured for examination but was released to the public at about midnight", stated Sgt Bertrand said.

“The investigation in still unfolding but at this time, it is believed to be an isolated incident”, added Bertrand.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward and call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300”.

If you would like to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

ORIGINAl: 10:20 p.m.

There is a heavy police presence in downtown Kelowna Saturday night.

Dozens of Kelowna RCMP officers are at Kelowna's Queensway bus loop as of 10 p.m.

Police have two areas near the Subway, at 1440 Pandosy Street., sectioned off with police tape.

At this time, the cause of the police response is unknown. The incident is believed to have happened shortly before 10 p.m.

Castanet has requested more details from the RCMP.