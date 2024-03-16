Multiple RCMP officers, police tape along Kelowna's Queensway bus loop

Madison Reeve

There is a heavy police presence in downtown Kelowna Saturday night.

Dozens of Kelowna RCMP officers are at Kelowna's Queensway bus loop as of 10 p.m.

Police have two areas near the Subway, at 1440 Pandosy Street., sectioned off with police tape.

At this time, the cause of the police response is unknown. The incident is believed to have happened shortly before 10 p.m.

Castanet has requested more details from the RCMP.