Kelowna's downtown coffee shop Bliss Bakery to close after financial hardship

Photo: Contributed

Downtown Kelowna's Bliss Bakery is set to close.

According to co-owner Barry Yeo, the well-known coffee shop on Ellis Street will be shutting its doors after challenges with crime, and hefty rent.

"We have been talking about this for several months. There have been a number of issues with that store since COVID, but really even before then. There are a lot of drug issues and bad behaviour. Someone threw a chair through the window a few years ago, there have been indecent acts in the last month...and this year our lease has come up for renewal," Yeo said.

"We approached our landlord and said in order for us to continue we need to see a reduction in the rate of the lease. There was bargaining and we could not come to a solution," he added.

Bliss Bakery has been in its downtown location for 10 years.

"We don't have a specific closing date. We have had a good run of it. It is time for us to focus on our kitchen in West Kelowna and our store in Peachland and let this guy go," Yeo said.

Yeo and his wife Darcey started Bliss Bakery in Peachland 19 years ago.