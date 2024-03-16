Kelowna RCMP arrest one man displaying aggressive behaviour on Bernard

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP have arrested one man Saturday night after police say he displayed 'assaultive behaviour.'

Just before about 5:00 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received several reports of a man acting aggressively on Bernard Avenue near Abbot Street.

Several police officers responded to the area and located a male in crisis.

“The male was safely taken into custody,” said Sergeant Judith Bertrand.

The investigation is still ongoing and “there is no reasons to believe that the public is at risk”, added Sergeant Judith Bertrand.