Friends of Dorothy's lounge creates new food and drinks menu

Madison Reeve

There's no place like Dorothy's.

Friends of Dorothy Lounge has transformed their experience for guests, offering a brand new food and drink menu.

"It's a brand new Dorothy's and I am so excited about it because I have been involved with Dorothy's from day one as a performer and a part of the community, but now we have our new dinner service with chef James Holmes who we are so excited about," said general manager Shannon Lester.

The dinner service will be available Wednesday to Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"It's a dinner spot and an entertainment spot now. We have this dinner service and then entertainment at night...drag shows. [It's] a real cool vibe, dark, very loungey," Holmes said.

Lester says Dorothy's will still remain a late-night party place and drag bar, but guests will also be able to enjoy a relaxed atmosphere over dinner.

"I'm excited to diversify the entertainment here. We have been very focused on drag, I'm a drag performer myself but we are going to try and get some live music in here, we are going to try and get some different entertainment as well."