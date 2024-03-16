Skiers trigger large avalanche in backcountry near Big White Saturday

Photo: Big White A large avalanche was triggered out of bounds on the backside of Big White Saturday.

A large avalanche was triggered in the backcountry near Big White Ski Resort Saturday morning, but no one was injured in the large slide.

The incident took place at about 11:30 a.m. in an area that's outside of the local resort's marked boundaries, on the backside of the mountain behind Falcon Chair. A photo of the slide shows the immense scale of it, as it appears to have take out most of the back bowl area.

Big White Vice-President Michael J. Ballingall says three skiers were involved in triggering the large slide.

“Thankfully all three individuals that were involved are safe, however this avalanche was large enough to destroy a motor vehicle. The avalanche hazard rating is high!” Ballingall said.

“Please do not go out of the resort boundaries if you are no prepared and knowledgable about the conditions and have the proper equipment.”

Avalanche conditions are particularly dangerous across much of B.C. right now, as temperatures rise rapidly.

Last week, Avalanche Canada warned that a weak layer that was formed in the snowpack in early February has been causing avalanches across the province for several weeks, and the rapid warming will only exacerbate the issue.

“Forecasting persistent slab avalanches can be tricky, but under these conditions it is not. The combo of a hyper-sensitive snowpack with intense warming is a recipe for high danger," Avalanche Canada said.

“It's a straightforward message – avoid avalanche terrain.”