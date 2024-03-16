Spring skiing is in full swing at Big White this weekend

With temperatures skyrocketing into the high teens at the Valley bottom this weekend, local ski hills are seeing full-on spring conditions as well.

Spring break kicked off for most kids across B.C. this weekend, and the weather is cooperating for families looking to kick off the break with some spring skiing. Temperatures are forecast to get up to 9 C at Big White this weekend, making for soft snow and great après patio weather.

“These are the days you dream about, you pray about and you hope for ... It's just an easy day because everyone is enjoying themselves, there's a smile on their face, ” said Michael J. Ballingall, vice-president at Big White Ski Resort.

“If you're a skier and a snowboarder, there's just not a better time of year than right now. People really enjoy the spring skiing at Big White Ski Resort ... that snow's going to be really good today and then people will just enjoy sitting in the sunshine in the afternoon.”

While resorts across British Columbia saw a very slow start to this ski season, with very limited snowfall through November and December, Big White now has about a 200 cm base. Ballingall says that snow base should keep the resort open through to their planned April 14 closing day.

“This makes up for all the stress that we went through in late November, early December,” he said. “Was the snow going to come? Well of course it always comes here in the Okanagan Valley and especially at Big White Ski Resort."

Ballingall says spring break is an important time of year for Big White, as families from across North America come and spend their tourism dollars at the resort. The resort has an 84% occupancy rate Saturday night for local accommodations, followed by 96% on Sunday. Easter long weekend will be the next popular time for the mountain, followed by AltiTunes music festival on April 5 and 6. Ballingall says the resort is fully booked up for the festival weekend.

“We're going to find with the two weeks of B.C. spring break, Hawaii's here, Ontario has already been here, they've gone home. Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Washington state, they're all coming to play in British Columbia and especially at Big White in March and we're really thankful for that, because tourism is really thriving at this time of the year,” Ballingall said.

Despite the comfortable conditions and soft snow at Big White this weekend, lineups don't appear to be a problem as of Saturday, with little to no waits at most of the resort's chairlifts.

Ballingall is reminding those hitting the slopes this weekend to bring plenty of sunscreen, with the sun reflecting off the snow.