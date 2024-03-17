Okanagan College business team wins local CFA Institute Research Challenge event

Photo: Okanagan College (L to R): Natasha Savelieva, Manmeet Dhaliwal, Elena Mitropolsky and Seth Lewis.

An Okanagan College team is off to the next round of the Chartered Financial Analysts Institute Research Challenge.

The squad consisting of OC business students Seth Lewis, Manmeet Dhaliwal and Natasha Savelieva and coach Elena Mitropolsky, a business administration professor, won the local competition hosted by CFA Societies of British Columbia in Vancouver last month.

The team will next compete at the sub-regional level.

“Competing in the CFA Research Challenge has been an unparalleled experience,” Dhaliwal said in a press release. “We poured our hearts into this and to see our success is incredibly rewarding. This challenge incorporated everything we’ve learned at Okanagan College and serves as a testament to the calibre of our faculty. We are immensely proud to have represented Okanagan College and look forward to competing on the national stage.”

The CFA Institute Research Challenge is an annual international competition that provides post-secondary students with hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis and professional ethics. Each student is tested on their analytical, valuation, report writing and presentation skills.

The sub-regional competition will take place later this month, and if the Okanagan College team wins that it will advance to the regional event. The winner of the regional event will be eligible to compete in the global final in mid-May in Warsaw, Poland.

“Natasha, Seth and Manmeet are a very talented, motivated and hard-working student team, having performed the most in-depth analysis to lead to a strong win,” Mitropolsky said. “The students benefited greatly from their experience at the OC Student Investment Fund, and we are grateful for the guidance received from the OC School of Business, faculty and CFA Okanagan Society members.”