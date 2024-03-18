Kelowna's Wicked Wine Tour receives sustainable tourism certification

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna wine tour company has once again received the top certification from North America’s largest sustainability program for tourism and hospitality.

Wicked Wine Tours has obtained gold certification from GreenStep Sustainable Tourism for the second consecutive year. Its program evaluates businesses based on their environmental, social and economic impact.

“We are thrilled to receive the gold certification from GreenStep Sustainable Tourism for the second year in a row,” Wicked Wine Tours president Nicholas Wilson said in a press release.

“Sustainability has always been a top priority for our company, and we are constantly looking for ways to reduce our environmental footprint and support our beautiful Kelowna and Okanagan communities.

“This certification is a testament to our dedication to responsible tourism.”

Wicked Wine Tours has implemented various sustainable practices, such as eliminating all paper from their operations, partnering with local wineries that practise sustainable farming and offering educational components during tours on the importance of sustainable wine production.