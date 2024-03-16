Kelowna's August Customs celebrating grand opening this weekend

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna’s one-stop shop for custom car and boat services will conduct its grand opening on Saturday.

August Customs, which is located at 3509 Spectrum Cres., offers car and marine audio services, vinyl wrapping, paint protection, window tinting, dash cams and custom lighting.

The business has teamed up with premier Okanagan car group Okwhips, which will be having its season-opening car meet during the grand opening. That means there will be plenty of cool cars on location as well as the products and services August Customs offers.

There will also be giveaways, including a radar detector, dash camera, audio components, backpack and August Motors merchandise, along with door crasher specials on both Saturday and Sunday. August Customs will be cutting 25% off all Marine audio products, and car and power sports audio products, as well as 15% off all dash cams and radar detectors.

A food truck will also be in attendance.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information about August Customs can be found on its website here.