Upgrades to the first lookout at Knox Mountain to begin Monday

Photo: file photo

Construction crews will be on Knox Mountain Monday to begin scheduled upgrades to the first lookout.

The $390,000 project is expected to take place over two phases with the first phase scheduled for completion in mid-May.

First phase improvements to the lookout include:

Creation of a comfortable and open gathering space at the east end of the existing parking area including a small plaza, stage, custom benches, and natural area fencing.

Parking lot configuration improvements.

Accessibility enhancements to the first lookout structure.

Enhanced bike parking.

Phase two, slated to begin in late 2024 or 2025 include:

Climate resilient landscaping.

Temporary irrigation.

Cultural interpretive features.

Knox Mountain Drive will be closed for the duration of phase one construction for safety and traffic management. The road will open once the project is complete around the middle of May.

The first lookout structure will also be closed during construction and some minor detours for hikers on Apex trail will also be in place.