Sex offender arrested in Kelowna shortly after release

Photo: Contributed Graham Daniel Dodge being arrested outside his condo building Friday in Kelowna.

A child sex offender recently released into Kelowna has been re-arrested.

Graham Daniel Dodge, 36, was arrested by RCMP at his Rutland condo on Friday afternoon, according to a resident of the same building.

“A couple weeks ago, his parole officer came by our place because we have kids,” said the neighbour, who Castanet has provided anonymity to.

The neighbour said only people with children living in their units were warned that Dodge was moving back into his condo.

The arrest came 12 hours after Castanet published a story on his release, where RCMP said they were unable to warn the general public about Dodge’s release, but were able to conduct targeted notification through flyers.

The neighbour told Castanet News he lived in the same building when Dodge was arrested roughly four years ago.

Kelowna RCMP refused to confirm Dodge’s arrest, or the reason for it, only saying they “did arrest a male today in Rutland.” Police typically do not disclose the identity of arrestees until they have actually been charged with an offence.

Castanet, however, has confirmed Dodge’s ownership of a unit in the building through land title records. A photo of Dodge being arrested outside that building at 1:45 p.m. was supplied by the neighbour.

Dodge has been convicted of a number of sexual offences involving minors over the past decade.

His release conditions prevent him from having contact from anyone under the age of 18, except his immediate family. He must also stay out of parks, swimming areas, community centres or use a computer connected to the internet.