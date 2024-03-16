Accused Kelowna killer has lost another lawyer after firing first

Photo: Madison Reeve The home where the body of Darren Middleton was found on June 17, 2021.

A stalled Kelowna murder trial has hit another snag after the accused killer lost yet another lawyer Friday morning.

Gabriella Sears has been in custody since her arrest back in June 2021, when the body of Darren Middleton was found on her bathroom floor.

Last fall, the Crown ran 17 days of Gabriella Sears' murder trial in Kelowna court, but Sears brought the trial to a screeching halt on Nov. 8 when she announced she was firing her lawyers Jordan Watt and Tom Forss, accusing them of “gaslighting” her and colluding with the Crown.

Earlier this year, defence counsel Mark Swartz took over the case and four more weeks of court time were booked for this coming July and August.

But Friday morning, Swartz announced that he will no longer be representing Sears due to a “fundamental breakdown in the solicitor-client relationship.”

It's not clear how this latest development will impact the continuation of the trial. The matter is back in court next week to discuss options, but Sears currently has no lawyer.

Swartz's leaving the case comes after a tense day in court earlier this week. During a pre-trial conference on Tuesday, an altercation occurred between Sears and the court sheriffs, and a “spit guard” was placed over Sears' face.

Judge out of trial

Late last month, Justice Carol Ross announced that she wouldn't be able to finish the trial, due to legislation that requires judges to retire by age 75. As a result, Justice Miriam Gropper will take over the trial.

This issue could also cause serious roadblocks in the case. It appears that Sears will likely need to consent to allow for the evidence already heard in front of Justice Ross to be used in the Justice Gropper trial. If Sears doesn’t consent, the entire trial may have to start again from scratch.

Prior to the 17 days of trial last fall, Sears' former lawyers Watt and Forss ran a several-week voir dire last summer, challenging the admissibility of two confessions Sears gave to police following her arrest. The now-fired lawyers were successful in excluding the confessions from the trial due to police Charter breaches.

Following Sears' decision to fire her lawyers in November, Justice Ross ordered Sears undergo a fitness assessment to ensure she was mentally fit to continue with the trial. After an interview, psychiatrist Dr. Johann Brink told the court Sears appeared paranoid at times but he ultimately concluded she was fit to stand trial. Justice Ross accepted his conclusion and allowed the trial to continue.

Body found beaten

During the first 17 days of trial, the court heard how Darren Middleton's body was found on the floor of Sears' bathroom in the early hours of June 17, 2021 by Middleton's common-law partner Brenda Adams.

Middleton had been stabbed multiple times, his skull, jaw and nose were fractured and his genitals had been mutilated. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

A bloodied baseball bat and an X-ACTO knife and folding knife were found near the body.

Sears, a transgender woman, had previously gone by the name “Dereck.” Adams testified she and Middleton had known Sears since February 2021 and the accused sometimes did odd jobs for them. She said that just days before Middleton's death, Sears had told them she identified as a woman and now went by Gabriella or Gabby.