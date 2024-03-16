Lake Country council asked to approve large townhouse development

Photo: New Town Architecture For illustrative purposes

Developers attempting to get housing projects approved in Lake Country have long complained the process has been taking far too long, causing some to abandon projects altogether.

The district is working on improving and accelerating those processes.

While that work is taking place in the background, a large townhouse project just off Highway 97 in Winfield is set to come before municipal council Tuesday.

Developers are coming to council asking for a development permit for their 76-unit townhouse rental project at 10660 Highway 97 which borders onto Pretty Road.

A height variance is also being sought to increase the height allowed in the zone from 2.5 to three storeys.

In order to expedite the application under the official community plan, staff in a report say the developer has voluntarily agreed to enter into a 10-year rental tenure covenant to be registered as a condition of the development permit.

Three phase development

The project would be constructed in three phases with only the first two phases being evaluated as part of the current application.

The first phase includes nine buildings with 44 total units while phase two would include eight buildings and 32 units.

"Overall, staff are supportive of the proposed development as it integrates into the existing terrain and would benefit the area's overall character," senior planner Trevor Empey states in his report for council.

"Buildings would be located to support view corridors with spacing between unit blocks.

"Further, the building clusters would integrate large common open spaces with play spaces and community gardens along landscaped pathways."

The application indicates each unit would include a two-vehicle garage with 11 visitor stalls provided on site.

Empey says the developer is also exceeding the amount of private open space required in the form of private patios and communal space.