Big White celebrates employees with more than 25 years of service

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Back Row: Michael J Ballingall, Michael Rickman, GP Brenciaglia, Eric Bobert, Scott Dale. Middle row: Jay Hayashi, Tara McCrae, Heather Moore, Graham Sullivan. Front row: Robert Drasdo, Peter Plimmer, Ron Sawatzky, Jeff Davies.

Now they can ring their own bells.

Big White Ski Resort has recognized a baker’s dozen of employees for more than 25 years service as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations.

The 13 people, some with much more than 25 years under their belts, received personalized Swiss cowbells at a ceremony Thursday night.

“It is truly humbling and an honour to be standing with these people today. They are all part of the spirit of Big White. I am very thankful to be part of the culture that was built by my grandfather, Des Schumann, and Uncle Peter Schumann, as we now have 21 people, including two of our directors, on staff who have worked for more than 25 years,” said Peter Plimmer, CEO of Big White Ski Resort Ltd.

“It's this strong backbone of talent and experience with these people who have dedicated their careers to Big White that sets up the future. I thank all of them from my family and I for all their hard work and effort, as without these people, this resort community would not be what it is today.”

Plimmer added that it’s especially poignant to celebrate the milestones during the resort’s 60th year of operation. A Facebook post by senior vice-president Michael J Ballingall pointed out that the anniversary reflects Big White's commitment to excellence, community, and creating lifelong memories for guests and staff.

The employees who were recognized for over 25 years of serve are:

Eric Bobert – 32 years

Jeff Davies – 30 years

Graham Sullivan – 30 years

Michael J. Ballingall – 29 years

Ron Sawatsky – 28 years

Peter Plimmer – 26 years

Jay Hiyashi – 26 years

Michael Rickman – 26 years

GP Brenciaglia – 26 years

Robert Drasdo – 26 years

Scott Dale – 25 years

Tara McCrea – 25 years

Heather Moore – 25 years

