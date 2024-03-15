Bernard Avenue closure next week as crane is dismantled at Bernard Block

Photo: Kirk Penton A crane is due to be dismantled at the Bernard Block site starting Monday, March 18, 2024.

Neighbours will likely be watching as a crane is dismantled next week in downtown Kelowna.

Crews will be taking apart a tower crane at the Bernard Block site at Bernard Ave. and Bertram St.

The city says Bernard Ave. will be closed to vehicle traffic between Bertram St. and St. Paul Street between Monday, March 18 and Friday, March 22. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closure.

Signs will be posted with detour information and traffic control will be directing drivers, pedestrians and cyclists around the area.

The crane is being taken down on the same three-tower development site where a crane collapsed during dismantling in July 2021, killing five men, including four workers and a man working in an office building on an adjoining property.

WorkSafeBC has refused to release its report into the July 2021 deadly crane collapse at the Bernard Block, even after the Kelowna RCMP announced last month that it is recommending a single charge of criminal negligence be laid in the tragedy.

A recent rash of crane accidents in B.C. has prompted union officials and others to demand better certification and safety procedures.