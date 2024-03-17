Downtown Kelowna pizza shop hoping to introduce karaoke and poetry readings

Photo: Castanet/file

A patron participation endorsement is essentially just what it sounds like.

If you want to do more than tap your toes, snap your fingers or hum to live music, your favourite bar or restaurant must have a valid patron participation endorsement from the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Without the addition to an existing food primary license, customer participation is limited to applause.

City council gave their initial approval to such an addition to the Hotel Eldorado earlier this week to ensure dancing is allowed throughout the property.

Now, DunnEnzies Pizza Co is applying for a similar addition to its food primary license at its downtown Ellis Street Restaurant.

The restaurant, which over the years expanded from a take-out only establishment to a full service restaurant, has added live music nights to attract new customers in recent years.

"However, customers have often asked if they could get up and sing or do karaoke," the application to the city states. "Unfortunately due to licensing limitations, this is not possible.

"To provide the best possible experience for their customers, DunnEnzies has applied for a patron participation endorsement."

Obtaining the endorsement would allow the restaurant to host events such as karaoke, open mic nights and poetry readings.

"This will allow patrons to not only enjoy local performers but also become part of the show," the application states.

"By offering this endorsement DunnEnzies is committed to providing the best possible experience for its customers."

Such applications require city council endorsement before being forwarded to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for final approval.