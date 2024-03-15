Boil water notice downgraded to water quality advisory for Beaver Lake water users

Photo: Contributed A boil water notice has been downgraded to a water quality advisory for customers of the Beaver Lake distribution system.

The District of Lake Country in conjunction with Interior Health has downgraded the boil water notice that was first issued on Tuesday.

The notice was issued after a planned water system outage occurred on Tuesday morning. Recent testing and monitoring has shown no bacteria are present within the distribution network and chlorine levels are normal.

However, a water quality advisory is now in effect. Interior Health recommends children, the elderly and people with weakened immune system still drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. They should also boil water for one minute before using it for brushing teeth or preparing food.

For more information visit the district website here.