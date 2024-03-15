No charges laid in Kelowna bus stop attack on Sikh man

Photo: GoFundMe Gagandeep Singh lies in bed surrounded by friends after he was swarmed by a group of young people after getting off a bus in Kelowna on March 17, 2023.

A year after a young Sikh man was attacked at a Kelowna bus station, charges will not be laid against the suspects despite a recommendation from police.

At about 10:30 p.m. on March 17, 2023, 21-year-old Gagandeep Singh was attacked by a group of people as he exited a bus at a stop near Highway 97 and McCurdy Road. The attackers allegedly ripped off his turban and pulled him by the hair through mud. He suffered a number of injuries and was treated at Kelowna General Hospital.

The attack sparked an outcry from Kelowna's Sikh community, with Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh calling it “racism at its worst.”

While Mohini and others called for the attack to be labelled a hate crime, and the RCMP's BC Hate Crimes Team was consulted during the investigation, no charges ever came as a result.

Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters told Castanet that following their investigation, the RCMP recommended charges to the BC Prosecution Service on Aug. 16, 2023. But charges were never laid.

“I can confirm that no charges were laid in this case,” said BCPS spokesperson Damienne Darby.

“The prosecutor reviewed the file materials and concluded that the charge assessment standard was not met. In these circumstances, not laying charges is the appropriate course of action.”

Darby added that charges are only laid if “evidence gathered by the investigative agency provides a substantial likelihood of conviction” and if prosecution is in the public interest.

The fact that charges were recommended by police show that suspects in the attack had been identified. It's not clear how many people police had recommended charges against.

Gagandeep, an international student from India, had been in Canada for about a year when the attack occurred.

Mohini recently spoke with Gagandeep, who is now attending school in Alberta, to check in and see how he's doing a year later.

“He said to me he's always looking over his shoulder when he's taking public transit at night and he's still nervous, he hasn't been able to get over it,” Mohini said.

“But he did have a message for the people of Kelowna. He wanted to say thank you very much to everyone who supported him. He said in his hour of absolute darkness, people who he didn't know came forward to support him.

“When these international students come, they're very alone, they don't have family and many of them don't know anyone. So when something happens, they're on their own.”

Nearly 300 people contributed to a GoFundMe fundraiser for Gagandeep following the attack, raising more than $22,000.

While the BC Prosecution Service chose not to lay charges, Mohini says she wants to thank the local RCMP for taking the matter so seriously and thoroughly investigating the incident.