Family literacy kits on loan at downtown Kelowna library

Photo: UBC Okanagan The Okanagan School of Education's Dr. Jessica Chan, along with Okanagan Regional Libraries, have created family literacy kits to foster and encourage literacy skills for young learners. The kits are available to borrow from Okanagan libraries.

Specially designed literacy kits for young readers will be available at Okanagan Regional Library branches starting this weekend.

The kits are a partnership between the UBC Okanagan Reading, Language, and Mathematics (RealM) Lab and Okanagan Regional Library and are being offered on loan to local families.

“Research has shown that promoting early literacy at home can have a profound impact on a child’s future,” says Dr. Jessica Chan, director of ReaLM and assistant professor in the Okanagan School of Education. “Part of the lab’s focus is to make research accessible by offering supports that inspire families to engage with literacy in new and creative ways.

“Literacy kits help take reading beyond the book and develop connections with the world around us. When we were designing the kits, we wanted to emphasize that you can engage in literacy through play and show families how literacy is already taking place at home. We invite families to connect with the learning offered in stories through shared experiences.”

Fifteen kits have been designed for children in Grades 1 or 2. They contains a collection of books, engaging activities and materials for families to promote early language, reading and writing development. There are three themes—families, nature and kindness.

“The Library of Things Collection and, in particular, our family literacy kits are designed with a heart-warming vision to nurture family bonds,” says Naomi Van Caillie, ORL community learning and assessment coordinator.

“They offer a unique opportunity for families to unite in learning and enjoyment, creating not just moments but memories. This initiative goes beyond books; it’s about fostering community spirit and a sense of shared joy.”

Dr. Chan, ORL librarians & staff will be distributing the kits on Saturday, March 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the downtown Kelowna library branch at 1380 Ellis Street.