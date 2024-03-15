Kelowna sports fields remain closed for pre-season maintenance

Photo: Contributed

Stay off the fields - please!

Despite the recent rise in temperatures, sports fields and ball diamonds across Kelowna are not quite ready for the season.

Parks officials say all fields remain closed and ask residents to stay off the fields until they are.

"Sports fields require extra care after the colder winter months to keep them safe and suitable for play," a city news release states.

"In preparation for spring the city will be testing irrigation systems and cultivating quality turf.

Early play on sports fields could lead to player injuries and closure of fields altogether, so residents are asked to keep off the field until they are ready."

Once fields are open for the season, teams searching for a place to play can call 2e50-469-8800 or visit the city's sports field rental webpage.

The city expects ball diamonds to open Friday, April 5 with the remaining fields opening the following Friday...weather permitting.

The Apple Bowl running track is open while sport court maintenance is already underway.