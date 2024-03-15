Board approves higher busing fees in Central Okanagan

Photo: Castanet/file

It's going to cost you more to have your child take the school bus to and from home when the new school year begins in September.

The Central Okanagan School District board approved an increase in yearly busing fees from $400 to $450 at its meeting Wednesday night.

It's the fifth time fees have been increased since they were reintroduced at $200 a year in 2018.

The district says it needs the additional funds to help offset the rising costs of fuel, maintenance and the addition of two new routes next school year.

While the Ministry of Education provides the district with a flat $600,000 a year for transportation, the district says the overall cost of providing the service is expected to rise to $6.5 million by the end of this school year.

The district makes up the difference in fees and regular funding provided each year by the province.

The district expects to raise an additional $350,000 from the additional fees.

Ridership is anticipated to increase to 5,500 students in September.

Student busing fees were first introduced in the district in 2010 at a rate of $200 a year.

Those rates fluctuated between $100 and $200 a year until they were eliminated entirely for the 2017-2018 school year when the board approved the use of $600,000 in specific funding to subsidize those riders.

Fees were reintroduced the following year and have risen incrementally since then.