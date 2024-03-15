Puppies found wandering alone at Pelmewash dog park

Photo: Wendy Innis-Shaw Three puppies were found wandering along at a dog park along Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country Thursday morning.

A Lake Country woman is taking care of three very hungry puppies after they were found apparently abandoned earlier this week.

Wendy Innes-Shaw says her neighbour came across the trio of fluffy, white dogs wandering in the Pelmewash Dog Off-Leash Park early Thursday. He waited to see if someone was with the puppies, but when no one came to claim them he brought them to safety.

Innes-Shaw says the animals were very thin and had worms. They were also cold and hungry.

She posted to local Facebook groups more than once hoping that someone would come forward with information about where the puppies belong, but so far that has not happened.

She took the dogs to a vet to check for possible microchips that could identify an owner, but none were found. She notes that the dogs are about six to eight months old. The smallest only weighed about 5 kilograms when they were found.

She has contacted the RCMP and a local animal rescue, but for the time being Innis-Shaw is fostering the dogs until they can be adopted.