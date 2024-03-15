Big White hosts FIS Para Snowboard Cross World Cup later this month

Photo: David Mackinnon

Big White will be hosting some of the best para snowboarders later this month.

From March 23 to 24, the FIS Para Snowboard Cross World Cup will take place at Big White. The event is the FIS World Tour finals for Para Snowboard Cross, and the end of the weekend will see the Crystal Globes presented to the overall World Cup season champions.

This year's event, called Welcome to Paradise, will see more than 50 of the world's best para snowboarders from more than 10 countries competing at the local mountain. The course involves inclined berms, jumps and rollers.

“Canada Snowboard recognizes the incredible efforts of the athletes, volunteers and organizers who make the Welcome to Paradise FIS Para Snowboard Cross World Cup a huge ongoing success,” said Canada Snowboard CEO Dustin Heise.

“In Para Snowboard, Canadian athletes excel, displaying remarkable grit and determination while achieving remarkable success on the international stage. I encourage all to visit Big White and support our inspiring and talented Canadian Team riders at Welcome to Paradise.”

Canada's Para Snowboarding team includes athletes who've competed at the Paralympics and World Championships, including Paralympic gold and silver medalist Tyler Turner who'll be chasing down his third consecutive Crystal Globe this year.

“Our team is set and ready for this event in what promises to be a thrilling Snowboard Cross World Cup finals. It’s amazing that our athletes get to close the season at home in front of friends and family,” said Canada Para-Snowboard Coach Greg Picard.

