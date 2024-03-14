Photo: Contributed

In another sure sign of spring, the BC Interior Sportsman Show is returning to Kelowna in April.

Outdoor enthusiasts can start making plans for Friday, April 5 to 7, as the 2024 BC Interior Sportsman Show takes over MNP Place.

The show offers a variety of exhibitions, presentations, seminars, and guest speakers including, Kevin Toye & Derek Corey from Focus Hunting Podcast.

“This is a great opportunity for those who are new to hunting or fishing to find out more about the sport and how to get started,” said show producer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown. “And with so many experts at the event, seasoned sportsmen can pick up some great new tricks too.”

Event attendees will have the opportunity to speak to experts, participate in demos, shop vendor products, and enter to win prize giveaways.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.