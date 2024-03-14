Developer planning five-storey apartment on Kelowna's Glenmore Drive

Photo: Contributed

More plans are being brought forward to densify a portion of Glenmore Drive across from the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

A second application to rezone a portion of the single-family neighbourhood is now in the hands of city planners.

Owners of properties at 1232, 1240 and 1250 Glenmore Drive are seeking to change the zoning from large lot and medium lot housing to the apartment housing rental only zone.

The proposal is for a five-storey, 56-unit rental apartment building although those plans could change as the plan moves through various department and eventually city council.

Initial plans suggest 30 one-bedroom, 12 two-bedroom and 14 three-bedroom units across the five floors with parking provided for 53 vehicles with both surface and parkade stalls.

"The proposed rezoning application is consistent with the 2024 official community plan," the application states, citing its location fronting a transit supportive corridor, low-rise corridor development and adding a diversity of housing forms.

The proposed apartment is just south of a planned four-storey, 67-unit apartment.

Neither have yet come to council for approval.