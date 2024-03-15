Limited number of Kelowna residents warned of another sex offender release

Photo: RCMP Graham Daniel Dodge

Another sexual predator has been released into Kelowna without the general public's knowledge.

A Castanet reader forwarded a paper disclosure form issued by the RCMP to small number of residents urging caution regarding 36-year-old Graham Daniel Dodge.

Dodge was convicted of several charges spanning over a decade, including sexually assaulting two boys, possessing child pornography, selling alcohol to a minor, and breaching conditions.

He was sentenced for the assault and breaches in 2008 and given nine months in jail and three years of probation. He again breached his conditions by having contact with someone under 18 and was sentenced in 2010 to 14 months in jail plus a two-year probation period.

In 2013, he breached his conditions again and was caught approaching boys at the Penticton Public Library. He was sentenced to 15 months in jail.

According to the Kelowna Capital News, his latest convictions occurred in 2023 for possession of child sexual abuse material and sexual assault. Upon his arrest in 2020, RCMP found a teen boy inside his Kelowna apartment. He was sentenced to four years and 93 days in jail.

At the beginning of March, select individuals in Kelowna were informed that Dodge has been released.

"I work with youth, and the police gave me the flyer," a Kelowna resident told Castanet.

According to the flyer, confirmed to be from the Kelowna RCMP, Dodge must have no contact with any person under the age of 18, except his immediate family.

He must also not go to any public park, swimming area, community centre, theatre where any person under the age of 18 is present. He must also not connect with a computer over the internet.

Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield is voicing her concern that the general public was not notified of Dodge's release.

"If a community is alerted, a lot more vigilance takes place in terms of being more aware, alert, and providing security for protection. What is happening now, I think, is that it is being relegated to agencies that are not necessarily equipped or educated to deal with the magnitude of these individuals and their crimes and are failing when it comes to keeping the community safe," she said.

The Privacy Act

In an email to Castanet, Sgt. Laura Pollock of the Kelowna RCMP says there are multiple factors in the decision-making process for issuing a alert to the general public through a "public interest disclosure" or PID.

"For the RCMP, a disclosure of personal information must be made in accordance with the Privacy Act," she said.

"In this case, the RCMP did not have the authority to issue a PID to the general public, however, we were able to conduct a targeted disclosure to places in the area in which the individual resides, where persons under the age of 18 are present or can reasonably be expected to be present," Pollock said, who noted that the flyer was for "targeted disclosure" and "not meant for wider distribution."

Pollock says an RCMP-led public notice is typically issued to inform the public of a violent or dangerous offender who is a high risk to re-offend.

"Prior to any public disclosure or notification, there is a rigorous test to determine a) is the public interest disclosure process the appropriate process, and b) whether the circumstances warrant the extraordinary use of the PID process," she said.

"To put it clearly, we must first answer several questions, such as, 'can the proposed disclosure be made some other way?' and 'is another agency responsible for the disclosure?' and 'are there factors that make the individual more or less of a risk to the public?'"

Pollock said a public interest disclosure, or wider distribution of the Dodge flyer, would have constituted a breach under the Privacy Act for the RCMP.

The Privacy Act section cited by Pollock that allows public bodies to disclose personal information states it can take place "for any purpose where, in the opinion of the head of the institution... the public interest in disclosure clearly outweighs any invasion of privacy that could result from the disclosure."

Follow up questions from Castanet to the RCMP about who exactly makes decision within the RCMP related to public interest disclosures were not answered, but Pollock said the force is "proactive."

"While we cannot speak for other agencies, the BC RCMP has been very proactive with issuing a PID when we become aware of a person’s release into one of our communities," she said.

Merrifield says it all points to a breakdown in the provincial justice system.

"The provincial system is assigning them to agencies which are then subcontracting and subcontracting. These criminals are staying in hotels, they are being moved into different hallways, houses, and group homes under false pretenses and given supervision that is not sufficient to keep the public safe."

Earlier this month, Merrifield took up the case of why no one was notified that convicted sex offender Taylor Dueck was released into the Kelowna community before he allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old girl.

"I think we really need to look at what's happening and where the breakdown is. If we look back to the Dueck case... when he was released from federal prison, Abbotsford [police] was able to give notice to the public."

But when he was released into Kelowna, under provincial probation, "suddenly that threshold was no longer met," Merrifield said.

"I think we have a huge issue with the Privacy Act. I think we need to figure out what those provisions are and how they are limiting the RCMP when they do feel like it is necessary to alert the public."