Okanagan hosts water experts from across Canada and the U.S. to talk about drought impacts

Photo: Colin Dacre Okanagan Lake

Hundreds of people are in Kelowna this week for a gathering hosted by the Okanagan Basin Water Board and Canadian Water Resources Association.

The event is trying to build a sustainable future for water.

As B.C. faces another potential drought this summer and difficult decisions on who gets what water, the Water For All – Co-Creating Futures, Environmental Flows Conference is being held March 13 to 15 at the Coast Capri Hotel.

More than 200 attendees from across Canada and the U.S. are gathering to share the latest water research, and to discuss how to support the water needs of fish, farming, and for residents. The participants include fisheries and water managers, First Nations and local government policy-makers, regulators, academia, funders and NGOs.

“We are in a time of great change in water management in B.C. and across Canada, as governments move forward with reconciliation, and bring policies into line with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples,” says OBWB chair Blair Ireland.

“This conference presents a tremendous opportunity to embrace local syilx knowledge while looking at the state of western science. This is critical, because it’s going to require all of us to tackle the water challenges we’re seeing. No one group can do this on their own.”

This week’s conference is a follow-up to a similar event held in 2018 and looks at how environmental water flows relate to drought, flood and fisheries management.

“The syilx nation is bringing back large-bodied fish into the Okanagan, restoring this critical ecosystem. So one of the questions we need to look at is ‘how can we ensure enough water to have successful spawning?,'" said Nelson Jatel, water board stewardship director and conference chair.

“Ultimately, environmental flows will be at the centre of all important water decisions for the next decade, ensuring enough water for fish, crops, and people."

Penticton Indian Band member and conference consultant Dawn Russell says the time is now to look for solutions to current issues.

“If we don’t have fish, we don’t have a healthy ecosystem that supports life and if we don’t have a healthy ecosystem, we don’t have healthy communities,” says Russell.