'It's not fair to the community': Kelowna's Childhood Connections in jeopardy after losing provincial contract

Cindy White

An organization that has offered programs and support to parents and children in the Central Okanagan for 40 years may have to close its doors after losing a long-running government contract.

Childhood Connections Okanagan Family & Childcare Society found out in late February that the Ministry of Education and Childcare would be awarding the Child Care Resource and Referral contract and it’s $2 million in funding to the YMCA of Southern Interior BC instead.

Childhood Connection's contract ends March 31, and without transition funding or an explanation about why its bid was rejected, some cuts have already been made.

“It’s devastating. We’ve had to make a few layoffs and a few reductions in hours and giving notice to several staff,” said executive director Tim Ropchan, who notes the contract represents 60 to 70 per cent of their operating revenue. They just opened their new facility along Harvey Avenue in 2022.

Mom of three Melissa Costa first visited Childhood Connections 14 years ago, when her oldest child was just an infant. She has used many of the resources, including the toy library, which she visits weekly.

“We don’t have any family here, in a traditional sense, so this is our family. And this is the heart for many families in Kelowna,” said Costa. “So, when I think about losing all of this, it isn’t just a referral, it isn’t just toys, it isn’t just one thing. It’s the collective experience.”

Worried about transition

Costa believe it will be hard for a new organization to start up, replicate and provide the services that also include parenting classes, a food program and a drop-in daycare.

The YMCA declined to comment at this time, referring us to the the Ministry of Education and Childcare. The ministry told Castanet the Child Care Resource and Referral Centres contracts are awarded in a competitive process, the evaluation criteria were posted publicly on BC Bid, and all qualified organizations had an opportunity to bid.

However, the ministry said respondents would not be able to ask questions and provide feedback until after all contracts are signed. That leaves Childhood Connections with no explanation about why it lost out to the YMCA.

Ministry staff will be reaching out to providers where there will be service transitions, including Childhood Connections, and claims that the process will not interfere, or reduce, service levels beyond a “short, interim, start-up period”.

“The ministry recognizes the long-standing service providers who have brought their skills and value to their communities and appreciates the work done by all service providers,” concluded the statement issued to Castanet.

Unfortunately for Childhood Connections, there appears to be no way to appeal the decision.

“We just want to keep providing the support to the community and ensure that there is a proper transition in services. But, at this time, because we don’t know anything, it’s impossible to do in the proper way,” said Ropchan.

“It’s not fair to the community. It’s not.”