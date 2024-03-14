RDCO operating budget increases 6.7% in 2024

Photo: COSAR Money is in the RDCO budget for design of new COSAR headquarters.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has approved a 2024 operating budget with spending 6.7 per cent higher than 2023.

The budget, which includes the Regional Hospital District, was adopted Thursday morning and includes operational spending of $65.6 million for the fiscal year.

According to a news release about half the increase was required to maintain existing assets and infrastructure that service the entire region.

An estimated $14.5 million in capital and infrastructure improvements are planned for 2024. An additional $6.7 million in capital and infrastructure improvements are also carrying forward from 2023, for a total planned spending on capital of $21.2 million.

“We continue to prioritize the services people value the most, such as curbside organics, planning for a new facility for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and creating more year-round access to our regional parks," said board chair Loyal Wooldridge.

"These priorities have direct positive impacts on the health and wellbeing of both our residents and the environment we call home.

“As the fastest growing region in Canada, we’ve continued to invest responsibly in measurable plans that keep pace with resident’s requests for enhanced services, while also contributing to reserves to ensure the financial health for the region for years to come.”

New projects approved for 2024 include:

$400K for Engineering and design for a new facility for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR)

$450K for public education, outreach as well as service design for curbside organics collections

$311K for improvements to Kalamoir trail network to increase the options for active transportation

$393K for multi-year projects to improve accessibility to regional parks

The RDCO tax rate varies from neighbourhood to neighbourhood and municipality to municipality depending on funding participation and services provided by the RDCO.

Jurisdiction Average home value Annual tax/house Change over prior year Kelowna $938,890 $276 $6 Peachland $909,909 $254 $10 Lake Country $1,030,807 $284 $13 West Kelowna $983,1229 $293 $6 Electoral Area West $548,313 $1,193 $169 Electoral Area East $934,851 $1,043 $59

Property owners in the Central Okanagan may be eligible for the Provincial Homeowner Grant. Information will be made available on your property tax notice.

The Hospital District Board also adopted its budget and five-year plan which includes $32.4 million in capital funding, $6 million more than 2023.

The average Central Okanagan resident will pay $19.19 per $100,000 of assessed value towards valuable capital improvements and health equipment.

“The allocation of funds towards cutting-edge digital health projects is a noteworthy highlight, reflecting our dedication to advancing technology and ensuring that essential health information and providers are more accessible to everyone," said hospital board chair Blair Ireland.

"These new tech advancements help improve outcomes for patients, lowering wait and recovery times. Okanagan residents deserve the best care possible, and the regional board is committed to improving their health services.”