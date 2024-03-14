Unconventional Hospitality Group taking reins of Kelowna's Summerhill Winery restaurant

Photo: Facebook

Unconventional Hospitality Group is taking over restaurant and special event duties at Summerhill Pyramid Winery.

The two businesses announced their partnership on Thursday. UHG, which owns and operates Salt and Brick, Diner Deluxe and Pretty Not Bad, will begin working with the team at Summerhill over the next months. A full launch, featuring a refreshed menu, will happen on Victoria Day weekend in May.

“Fresh off our November opening of Salt and Brick Calgary, which was voted best new restaurant by the Calgary Herald, the UHG team is excited to bring many similar concepts to the menu at Summerhill with a focus on the freshest, local, organic ingredients and the highest quality seafood and steaks you can source in the Okanagan,” UGH managing partner James Addington said.

“The lunch program will also be completely revamped, with a focus on guests being able to have a great dining experience in under an hour.”

A launch party will be held on May 25, featuring food, live music, dancing and wine.

The UGH team will also oversee special events at Summerhill, including weddings. It is already accepting reservations for weddings, meetings, family celebrations or holiday parties.

“It was important to me to have the right partner who is passionate about hospitality, which is what Summerhill has been known for for 35 years,” Summerhill founder Stephen Cipes said.

“The partnership between Unconventional Hospitality Group and Summerhill Pyramid Winery will be a symphony of flavour and elegance and will meet and exceed the new high demands of sophisticated, knowledgeable fan’s culinary enchantment.”