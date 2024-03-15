Lakeshore Road development back before city council Monday

Photo: Lime Architecture

An infill project on Lakeshore Road which caused some division around the city council table during rezoning will be back before council Monday as owners seek a development permit to move closer to construction.

Council eventually gave first three readings to rezone the property at 3593 Lakeshore Road last year after some concerns around traffic impacts along the Lakeshore/Richter/Pandosy corridor were put to rest.

Much of the debate at the time centered around concerns over traffic versus the city's official community plan objectives of encouraging a wide range of rental and ownership types and adding density along transit supportive corridors.

The project in question, staff stated in supporting the application, met both of those objectives. At the same time from a transportation perspective staff said they were not at the point despite a large number of developments in the area, of putting a moratorium on on building in the area.

Before council Monday is a form and character application for a development permit for the four-storey, 20-unit apartment building.

While buildings of up to six storeys are permitted within the new zone, staff indicate the four storey proposal "adds a gradual increase in scale and massing into the existing neighbourhood."

The development includes parking for 29 vehicles behind a parkade screened from public views as well as shared and private amenity spaces.

The development is the first proposed for the area under the city's new official community plan guidelines.