Kelowna cadet squadron says goodbye to longtime volunteer leader

Photo: Contributed Master Warrant Officer Isabel Sun-Obligacion (left), Lt. Charlotte Wolf (centre), and Capt. Thor Toms, commanding officer (right).

Kelowna’s 903 British Columbia Dragoon Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps is saying goodbye to one of its longest serving leaders.

Lt. Charlotte Wolf’s journey with cadets began in 1972 as a kadette, and witnessing historic changes in 1975, became one of the first girls to officially become a cadet.

Through her years as a cadet, Wolf excelled and rose through the ranks, becoming a cadet captain in 1977. Since then, she has contributed to the cadet corps emergency first aid team. Among her notable achievements as a cadet was setting the record for the fastest strip and assembly of the FNC1A1 7.62mm rifle.

She transitioned to the regular forces in 1978 and balanced military services with family life. She served in various regiments, including the King’s Own Calgary Regiment.

In 2007, Wolf’s passion for mentoring cadets reignited as she joined the 903 squadron’s parents committee, eventually leading to her transition to the cadet instructor cadre in 2014. She would serve as an admin officer and supply officer.

Her journey through the cadets mirrored that of her siblings and even her father, all connected to the Kelowna squadron.

Wolf’s own children would follow, as her son joined in 2004, followed by her daughter in 2007. Both achieved the prestigious rank of Cadet Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) before aging out of the program.

“As Lt. Wolf approaches mandatory retirement, her impact on cadets and the program is undeniable. Her legacy of dedication, leadership, and mentorship will continue to inspire future generations of cadets,” said master warrant officer Isabel Sun-Obligacion.