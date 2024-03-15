Kelowna officer's RCMP conduct hearing postponed after pleading guilty

Photo: Facebook Const. Sean Eckland

A suspended Kelowna RCMP officer has been collecting a pay cheque for more than four years after he was accused of sending sexually explicit texts to the victim in a domestic assault case he was investigating. But after pleading guilty to a criminal charge last month, an RCMP hearing to determine his future with the force has been postponed.

The matter stems from an April 2018 incident in Lake Country, where 42-year-old Lonnie Smith brutally beat a 22-year-old woman over a 12-hour period, leaving her with a litany of head injuries. She has since permanently lost her sense of taste and smell as a result of the beating.

Const. Sean Eckland responded to the police call and became the lead investigator in the case. The investigation led to charges of aggravated assault and uttering threats against Smith, and Smith pleaded guilty fairly early on in the case.

But the prosecution was put in jeopardy when allegations surfaced in December 2019 that Const. Eckland had sent explicit text messages to the victim in the case.

As a result, Smith successfully withdrew his guilty pleas in July 2020 with the consent of the Crown. About four months later, Smith struck a new plea deal with the Crown and was handed a 2.5-year sentence.

Const. Eckland, meanwhile, was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice in March 2022 for what the BC Prosecution Service described as his “involvement as an investigator following an allegation of intimate partner violence in Lake Country.”

Last month, the officer pleaded guilty to a single count of attempting to obstruct justice by failing to disclose relevant evidence, and the case was pushed to later this month for the preparation of a presentence report. Sentencing is expected to come later this spring.

An RCMP Code of Conduct hearing was initially scheduled to take place last November, but it was rescheduled for March 25. That March hearing has now been cancelled, although it's not clear why.

These hearings are held to determine if an officer will be fired from the force for their conduct.

Const. Eckland's hearing revolves around Section 7.1 of the RCMP Code of Conduct, which says members should not behave in any manner that is likely to discredit the force.

“What I can say is that at this time the hearing is adjourned and to be rescheduled,” said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, Media Relations Officer with the RCMP E Division. “I cannot speak to the specifics in this case.”

A new hearing date has not yet been scheduled, but Staff Sgt. Clark says “there has been no change to Const. Eckland’s duty status,” since his suspension with pay back in December 2019.