Irish band 'Good Craic' to play at four Kelowna pubs on St. Patrick’s Day

Madison Reeve

A new local Irish band will be coming together to play at four local Kelowna bars this Sunday for St. Patrick’s Day.

The band named 'Good Craic' is made up of fiddle player Meaghan MacNeil and guitar player Glenn MacLeod.

The pair formed their band a month ago, bonding over their love of Celtic music.

MacNeil recently returned home to Kelowna after working as a professional musician for the past few years in Nova Scotia and in Ireland.

'Good Craic' will be playing all day on Sunday.

"We are at DunnEnzies, Upside Cider, Kettle River Brewing, and RedBird Brewing," MacNeil said.

MacNeil says the goal of the band is to get more people interested in Irish culture.

"I started Irish dancing when I was four here in Kelowna, and that's where most of my cultural knowledge of Ireland comes from," MacNeil said.

"It's what inspired me to play fiddle. I know that there are a lot of people out there who are interested in this kind of music and who would like to play this kind of music, so we are just trying to connect with people who are interested."

'Good Craic' is looking for other musicians to join their band.

Those interested can reach out here.