Royal Anne Hotel seeks to replace iconic 'hotel' signs

Photo: City of Kelowna Proposed new signage

Owners of the downtown Royal Anne Hotel are asking city hall to restore a small piece of history.

Originally built the year Kelowna was incorporated in 1905 as the Palace Hotel, the Royal Anne recently underwent an external facelift.

However, according to an application before city planners, the renovation "inadvertently resulted in the removal of the familiar “HOTEL” signage, that adorned the roof-top pillar on all 4 sides, for the better part of 50 years."

In order to replace the signs, owners are asking for a variance permit to increase the number of signs allowed on businesses from two to three.

The current sign bylaw was not in place when the original four signs were erected a half century ago when the hotel was rebuilt after it was destroyed by fire.

Preserve history

"As it is with other historical monuments and signage that don’t necessarily conform with current bylaws, but individually contribute to Kelowna’s downtown landscape and general appeal, the Royal Anne is requesting council’s consideration and permission, to preserve this part of the hotel’s legacy with a modern version of our historic signage," the application states.

They are requesting two "HOTEL" signs on the roof-top pillar, an illuminated sign facing west toward Okanagan Lake and a non-illuminated sign facing south.

"By allowing the proposed variance, we can strike a balance between supporting local businesses and preserving the unique character of a historical business in our downtown core," the application concludes.

Staff will review the application before it lands on city council's desk for final approval.