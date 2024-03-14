Red Dot Players at Okanagan College take on Agatha Christie classic Murder on the Orient Express

Photo: Red Dot Players The Red Dot Players production of Murder on the Orient Express opens at Okanagan College March 14, 2024

A classic of the murder mystery genre plays out on the stage at Okanagan College starting Thursday night.

The Red Dot Players bring Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express to life in the theatre company’s biggest production to date.

“I am deeply honored to be portraying the beloved character Hercule Poirot,” said actor Jason Pyett. “As I step into the shoes of this iconic character, I feel a sense of responsibility to deliver an unforgettable performance. This show is the theatre company’s biggest production yet in terms of the scope of work, the set, the costumes, the acting, all of it is a huge undertaking.”

The production features a cast of thirteen, authentic period costumes, and a recreation of the sumptuous Art Deco interior of the Orient Express.

Director and OC English professor, Jeremy Beaulne calls the show a tremendous achievement.

“Everyone in the cast and crew has been working extremely hard to make it a success, and I’m thrilled with what we have achieved so far,” he said.

Assistant director and OC alumna Kendra Holly Grant is excited that her former professor and mentor has given her the opportunity to take her skills from the classroom to the stage.

“Following Murder on the Orient Express, I am directing my first show in the Black Cat Cabaret at the end of March,” said Grant.

The Red Dot Players are a community theatre group sponsored by Okanagan College with a mission to give students, alumni and employees an chance to express their creativity.

Performances of Murder on the Orient Express will take place at the Okanagan College Theatre (Room S104), 1000 KLO Road, Kelowna on these dates:

March 14, 15, and 16 at 7:00 p.m.

March 17th at 2:00 p.m.

March 23rd at 7:00 p.m.

March 24th at 2:00 p.m.

Advance tickets for Murder on the Orient Express are available here. Tickets will also be available at the door.



