Police respond to large altercation along Highway 33 in Kelowna, witness says

Photo: Castanet

Police arrived at the scene of what appeared to be a heated verbal exchanged that was taking place along a busy roadway, a witness told Castanet.

The witness, who wished not to be named, said a group of people had gathered along Highway 33 where a verbal exchange appeared to be taking place just before 7 p.m.

“This white car was stopped on the side of the road. There were, I don't know, 10 to 13 people and two of them were engaged in a fight and a couple of people were trying to hold them back,” the witness said.

“You could tell there was like a verbal exchange, like yelling, arms being raised and then going back into fighting.”

The witness said it appeared two men appeared to be engaged in the exchange while a crowd of people had crowded around, some trying to break up the altercation.

According to the witness, the white car that was parked near the altercation was blocked when it tried to pull away, forcing it into the parking lot of a gas station on the intersection of Highway 33 and Dougall Road.

The witness said they saw five police vehicles and a paramedic arrive on the scene.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.