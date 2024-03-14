Police respond to large altercation along Highway 33 in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 9:15 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP tells Castanet they responded to reports of a fight between two groups of adults on Wednesday evening just before 7 p.m. at the Centex gas station on Highway 33 and Dougall Road in Rutland.

"By the time officers arrived the altercation was over," says an RCMP spokesperson via email.

RCMP took statements from the witnesses who were willing to talk to them.

No arrests were made and police are still investigating the incident.

ORIGINAL 8:37 p.m.

Police arrived at the scene of what appeared to be a heated verbal exchange that was taking place along a busy roadway, a witness told Castanet.

The witness, who wished not to be named, said a group of people had gathered along Highway 33 where a verbal exchange appeared to be taking place just before 7 p.m.

“This white car was stopped on the side of the road. There were, I don't know, 10 to 13 people and two of them were engaged in a fight and a couple of people were trying to hold them back,” the witness said.

“You could tell there was like a verbal exchange, like yelling, arms being raised and then going back into fighting.”

The witness said two men appeared to be engaged in the exchange while a group of people had crowded around, some trying to break up the altercation.

According to the witness, the white car that was parked near the altercation was blocked when it tried to pull away, forcing it into the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of Highway 33 and Dougall Road.

The witness said they saw five police vehicles and a paramedic arrive on the scene.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.