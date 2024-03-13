Kelowna city parks waking up after winter

Photo: Colin Dacre Kasugai Gardens

Spring is here and city parks in Kelowna are coming to life.

Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery will open extended hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days-a-week starting on Friday, March 15 and running until October 15.

Only fresh cut flowers may be placed on grave sites within lawn areas at this time to allow for annual ground maintenance. Candles are not permitted. Items collected from this year’s adornment refresh will be available to collect in the Cemetery office until April 5.

Kasugai Gardens opens for the season March 18. Hours are daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to be extended to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily after the May long weekend and until Labour Day, when they will return to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Kasugai will close for the season on October 31.

Bathroom facilities in Kelowna parks will open on Monday, April 1 barring unforeseen weather conditions.